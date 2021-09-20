Alberta bar closes indoor dining after being "overwhelmed with threats" over vax pass

A bar southeast of Calgary has been forced to shut its doors after being “overwhelmed with threats” due to opting into the province’s Restriction Exemption Program.

The Langdon Firehouse Bar & Grill posted to its Facebook page on Monday that it will be closed for indoor and patio dining after receiving threats and bullying online and in-person since announcing it would require patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

“This was directed to the ownership group and the staff! We feel the safety of ourselves and our staff is at risk!” the bar said.

“We have worked with guidelines and restrictions for the last 2 years. We have stayed in constant contact with the community and done everything we possibly can to not pick a side,” the bar posted.

“We have always tried [to] do what is right for the community, our staff and this business. We have made very difficult decisions for the greater good of the community and our business.”

The bar has also turned off comments on its Facebook page and has disabled private messaging.

“The beliefs that people have, have become more than just beliefs; they have become anger and hate,” the bar added.

Alberta brought in the Restrictions Exemption Program on Monday, the province’s version of a vaccine passport.

Under the program events and businesses require proof of vaccination, documentation of a medical exemption, or a negative rapid COVID-19 test result from patrons in order to continue operating as usual, with no restrictions.

Alternatively, places that choose not to participate in the program must follow capacity and operating restrictions as outlined on the Government of Alberta’s website. These restrictions include not allowing indoor dining at restaurants and bars, limiting capacity at various venues, not permitting indoor group classes and activities, and more.

Langdon, Alta. is approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Calgary.