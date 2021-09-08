Some Alberta regions have been dealing with thousands of active COVID-19 cases since the fourth wave began, while others have zero active cases.

Last year, the Alberta government released an interactive map showing how many COVID-19 cases are reported and active across municipalities.

The top five municipalities with the highest total active case count:

City of Calgary: 3,199 active cases City of Edmonton: 3,148 active cases City of Medicine Hat: 586 active cases City of Grande Prairie: 529 active cases City of Red Deer: 478 active cases The top five municipalities with the lowest total active case count: I.d. No. 25 (Willmore Wilderness): 0 active cases I.d. No. 12 (Jasper National Park): 0 active cases I.d. No. 349: 0 active cases I.d. No. 13 (Elk Island): 0 active cases Municipal District Of Ranchland No. 66: 0 active cases

When it comes to active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the I.d. No. 24 region (Wood Buffalo) is the leader in the province with 125 active cases, translating to a 21,294 active cases rate per 100,000 people.

Alberta’s COVID-19 cases have been increasing, with more than 4,900 cases reported on Tuesday following the September long weekend. The seven-day average positivity rate was nearly 11.7%. There are more than 600 Albertans in hospital with the virus, including 137 in intensive care.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 261,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta. Of those, 243,995 have since recovered.