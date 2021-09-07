Alberta reports more than 4,900 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Alberta health officials reported 4,903 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, during the first COVID-19 case update since Friday.

Including the new cases, there are currently 15,486 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta. That’s an increase of 1,991 from Friday.

On Friday, 1,330 cases were reported, followed by 1,450 on Saturday, 820 on Sunday and 1,303 on Monday.

The province also identified 1,786 new variant cases, bringing the number of active variant cases to 9,741.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta as well, with 602 people now in hospital with the virus.

This is an increase of 87 from Friday’s count of 515, and includes 137 individuals in intensive care.

17 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,407.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 261,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta. Of those, 243,995 have since recovered.

As of September 5, there have been 5,611,168 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 78.6% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose and 70.6% considered fully immunized against the virus.