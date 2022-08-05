Sweet Home Bakery in Calgary closed by Alberta Health Services
Sweet Home Bakery was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.
The inspector found several violations at the Sweet Home Bakery located at 28A- 7930 Bowness Road NW that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.
“Mouse droppings were observed on the floor beside the caking decoration station,” reads the written order from the AHS. “And proofer, on storage shelves and in the chemical and cleaning supplies storage basket,” also read the order.
This closure order from the AHS was dated July 28 and it included confirmation of a verbal order given on July 27.
There were many other unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, like the only hand-washing sink being clogged, the waste pipe leaking, and no paper towel available at the hand-washing sink.
“There was dried sauce on bake food filling buckets,” reads the AHS order.
“There was dried food debris and grease build-up on the cooler and freezer handles.”
Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like retaining the services of a professional; pest control company to inspect, treat, and eradicate the pest infestation, including mice, drain flies and ants.
There were also cleaning and food storage changes to be made before reopening.
The status of the order on the AHS website is active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”
We have reached out to ownership through Facebook for further comments.
Sweet Home Bakery
Address: 28A- 7930 Bowness Road NW, Calgary