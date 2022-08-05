Sweet Home Bakery was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at the Sweet Home Bakery located at 28A- 7930 Bowness Road NW that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Mouse droppings were observed on the floor beside the caking decoration station,” reads the written order from the AHS. “And proofer, on storage shelves and in the chemical and cleaning supplies storage basket,” also read the order.

This closure order from the AHS was dated July 28 and it included confirmation of a verbal order given on July 27.

There were many other unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, like the only hand-washing sink being clogged, the waste pipe leaking, and no paper towel available at the hand-washing sink.

“There was dried sauce on bake food filling buckets,” reads the AHS order.

The status of the order on the AHS website is active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

We have reached out to ownership through Facebook for further comments.

Sweet Home Bakery

Address: 28A- 7930 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Facebook