Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 1,246 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 20,513.

The testing positivity rate was just over 11% on September 27, and today’s numbers make it over three weeks straight that more than 1,100 new daily cases have been found.

There are now 1,100 people in Alberta hospitals with the virus, including 263 who are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 74.55% are unvaccinated and 4.18% are partially vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals make up 21.27% of hospitalizations.

Over the past 24 hours, 18 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,663.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 294,784 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the province, with 271,608 cases since recovered.

As of September 27, there have been 6,031,708 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of those vaccinated, 83.2% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 74% of Alberta’s eligible population is now fully immunized against the virus.