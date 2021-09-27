Alberta reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

New numbers from the province show that there are now 21,307 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, with over 5,000 new infections reported since Friday.

There were 1,758 cases found on September 26, 1,541 infections on September 25, and 1,882 on September 24, totalling 5,181 new cases over the weekend.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,645, including 23 additional deaths that were reported over the weekend.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta health officials have confirmed 293,538 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 269,586 have since recovered.

There are currently 1,063 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, an increase of two since Friday’s count. This includes 265 individuals in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 75.63% are unvaccinated and 3.86% are partially vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals make up 20.51% of hospitalizations.

As of September 26, there have been 6,013,277 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the province’s eligible population, 83% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, including 73.8% of Albertans who are now fully immunized with two shots.