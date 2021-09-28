Bear encounter in Alberta Rockies injures hiker, warning issued

A bear encounter in the Alberta Rockies over the weekend left one hiker injured, resulting in a warning for a large swath of the Kananaskis region.

Alberta Parks has closed the Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park west of Highway 40 from the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park boundary south to an unnamed ridge south of Running Rain Lake off of Mount Odlum until further notice due to the attack.

The solo hiker was attacked on Sunday by the grizzly bear, which was with two cubs.

The attack has also prompted Alberta Parks to issue a bear warning for the Highwood area, which includes Ptarmigan Cirque, Pocaterra Ridge, Arethusa, Lipsett, Mist, Picklejar Creek and Lantern Creek.

Alberta Parks suggests that area may be part of the home range of a female grizzly bear with cubs that was involved in the attack.

It’s suggested to avoid a surprise encounter with a bear, you:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.

If you do see a bear, you are asked to report it immediately by calling 403-591-7755.