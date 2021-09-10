Alberta reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases as active infections top 16,000

New numbers from the province show that there are now 16,265 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, with 1,473 new infections reported on Friday.

This follows the 1,510 cases that were found on September 8, 1,166 on September 7, and 4,903 over the Labour Day long weekend.

There are currently 686 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, an increase of seven since Thursday’s count of 679. This includes 169 individuals in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,444, including ten additional deaths that were reported over the past 24 hours.

Alberta’s testing positivity rate was at nearly 11% on September 9.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta health officials have confirmed 266,037 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 247,328 have since recovered.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, shared an infographic on Twitter breaking down the number of ICU patients in the province by vaccine status.

Of the 169 people in intensive care, 87% are unvaccinated and 5% are partially vaccinated. There are 517 hospital patients who are not in the ICU, including 74.1% who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: There are currently 686 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 517 non-ICU, 74.1% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 169 in ICU, 91.2% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/gdKotrwfOZ — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) September 10, 2021

As of September 9, there have been 5,634,146 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the province’s eligible population, 78.9% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, including 70.9% of Albertans that are now fully immunized with two shots.