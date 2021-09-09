Alberta reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 700

Alberta health officials reported 1,510 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is 344 more than the 1,166 infections found the previous day.

Including today’s new cases, the province’s active infection count has risen to 15,977. Alberta’s testing positivity rate was at nearly 11%.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in Alberta as well, with 679 people now in hospital with the virus.

This is an increase of 32 from Wednesday’s count of 647, and includes 154 individuals in intensive care.

Nine new deaths caused by the virus were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,434.