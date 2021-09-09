Alberta reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 700
Alberta health officials reported 1,510 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is 344 more than the 1,166 infections found the previous day.
Including today’s new cases, the province’s active infection count has risen to 15,977. Alberta’s testing positivity rate was at nearly 11%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in Alberta as well, with 679 people now in hospital with the virus.
This is an increase of 32 from Wednesday’s count of 647, and includes 154 individuals in intensive care.
Nine new deaths caused by the virus were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,434.
Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 264,564 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta, and 246,153 have since recovered.
As of September 8, there have been 5,626,056 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of those immunized, 78.8% of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 70.8% have had the two shots that it takes to be fully vaccinated against the virus.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, provided Albertans with a reminder amidst the province’s fourth wave of the virus.
“We are in another difficult time in the pandemic,” she said, “with many dissenting opinions and a lot of anger and fear about the current state.”
“I want to remind us all right now, as always, that kindness matters. This is no small thing. Respectful dialogue and choosing to be compassionate to each other as we face this current situation has never mattered more.”