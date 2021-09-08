Alberta reports 1,166 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 1,166 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The province’s testing positivity rate was approximately 10%.

Today’s numbers make it the sixth day in the past week that over 1,100 new cases have been found, with 1,303 infections reported on September 7, 820 on September 6, 1,450 on September 5, 1,303 on September 4, 1,401 on September 3, and 1,339 on September 2.

There are now 647 people in Alberta hospitals with the virus, including 147 that are in intensive care.

Over the past 24 hours, 18 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,425.

According to data shared by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, out of the 147 patients currently in intensive care with COVID-19, 87% are unvaccinated.

Partially vaccinated Albertans make up 6% of those in the ICU, while 8% are fully vaccinated.

Of the 500 non-ICU patients, 76.6% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As of September 6, there have been 5,611,168 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of those vaccinated, 78.6% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 70.6% of Alberta’s eligible population is now fully immunized against the virus.