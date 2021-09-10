Bow Valley College to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for students, employees

Calgary’s Bow Valley College will require all employees and students on campus to be immunized against COVID-19.

The post-secondary institute announced the policy on Friday, stating in a press release that “after careful consideration, overwhelming feedback, and scientific evidence that strongly supports the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, we have decided that vaccinations are essential in keeping our college community safe and healthy.”

Students and staff attending any Bow Valley College campus must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than October 22.

This means that employees and students need to have two doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine, with the second dose administered at least two weeks before October 22.

Staff and students will then be required to upload proof of vaccination through an online tool.

In the meantime, anyone who chooses not to be vaccinated will be subject to weekly rapid testing. Bow Valley College will provide details about how this program will operate in the coming days.

After October 22, proof of vaccination will still be required of anyone attending campus; however, rapid testing will no longer be offered.

Exemptions will be made for employees and students who are unable to get inoculated against the virus due to a medical condition or other protected grounds.

Bow Valley College noted that any international student in need of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine should contact Health Link at 811.

Additionally, as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise across Alberta, Bow Valley College has announced the following protocols.

All campuses will remain closed to the general public until further notice.

In-person internal or external events will be suspended at least until November 1.

Masks continue to be required.

Only employees required and approved by their Dean/Director may enter campus. All other employees will work remotely.

Students and employees are encouraged to remain on campus only as long as required and are asked to physically distance themselves where possible.

Several other post-secondary institutions in Alberta have announced rapid testing policies for unvaccinated students and staff or are requiring students living in residence, participating in sport, and non-academic performances to be immunized.