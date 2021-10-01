Alberta is now sharing limited information on COVID-19 flight exposures

The Public Health Agency of Canada says Alberta is no longer sending notifications about all flights with potential COVID-19 exposures.

On its website, PHAC says that its lists of affected flights may not include affected flight notifications from all jurisdictions.

Since August 25, Alberta Health Services only collects travel/flight information on cases with severe outcomes, like hospitalization or death.

Alberta isn’t the only province posting less COVID-19 flight information than earlier in the pandemic. The PHAC is only receiving “limited” notifications from Ontario, the home of the country’s busiest airport.

Quebec has also limited the number of COVID-19 flight notifications it sends to the public health agency.

All domestic air travellers in Canada must be fully vaccinated to board their plane by the end of October, according to Transport Minister Oma Alghabra. All international visitors to Canada must also be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Despite the reduction in notifications, there have been several recent COVID-19 flight exposures flagged for planes taking off or landing at the Edmonton International Airport and the Calgary International Airport:

WestJet flight WS630 from Calgary to Charlottetown on September 30

Flair Airlines flight F8447 from Edmonton to Kelowna on September 24

WestJet flight WS3258 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on September 24

Air Canada flight AC298 from Calgary to Vancouver on September 23

Flair Airlines flight F8604 from Edmonton to Abbotsford on September 23

WestJet flight WS392 from Edmonton to Halifax on September 23

Air Canada flight AC355 from Montral to Edmonton on September 23

Air Canada flight AC147 from Toronto to Calgary on September 23

Air Canada flight AC674 from Calgary to Halifax on September 22

WestJet flight WS3153 from Calgary to Nanaimo on September 22

Air Canada flight AC245 from Edmonton to Vancouver on September 22

WestJet flight WS175 from Edmonton to Vancouver on September 22

Air Canada/Jazz flight AC870 from Fort McMurray to Calgary on September 22

WesJet flight WS735 from London to Calgary on September 22

Air Canada flight AC207 from Calgary to Vancouver on September 21

Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto on September 21

WestJet flight WS109 from Calgary to Vancouver on September 21

WestJet flight WS738 from Calgary to Winnipeg on September 21

WestJet flight WS230 from Calgary to Halifax on September 21

WestJet flight WS601 from Saskatoon to Calgary on September 21

With files from Megan Devlin