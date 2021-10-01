The QR code for Alberta's vaccine passport is now available

The new QR code to get your COVID-19 vaccine record is now available, with an app to scan the codes on the way.

The code can be found on the Alberta government website here.

To complete the form you’ll need your Alberta Personal Health Card and then enter the month and year that you received your vaccine doses.

Alberta’s official app to scan COVID Record QR codes will be available soon, according to the website.

The QR code cannot be scanned until the AB COVID Records Verifier app is launched, however you can download and save yours now in preparation for the app.

As of September 29, there have been 6,067,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 83.6% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 74.3% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.