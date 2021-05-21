Alberta reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth time this week

For the fifth day in a row, Alberta has reported under 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The province found 732 new infections on Friday. There were 812 cases reported on Thursday, 908 on Wednesday, 877 on Tuesday, and 721 on Monday.

Friday’s active infections decreased by a count of 1,098 cases, to 16,577, while hospitalizations due to the virus dropped by 27, to 638.

There are currently 177 Albertans in intensive care.

Two new deaths related to the virus were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,164.

The total number of COVID-19 cases that Alberta has seen throughout the course of the pandemic is now sitting at 223,011, including 204,270 individuals who have recovered from the virus.

As of May 20, 2,401,932 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 341,610 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine.