Calgary is getting Alberta's first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Alberta will be launching its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in early June.

The drive-thru clinic is coming to northeast Calgary, as one of the province’s initiatives to help increase vaccination rates in this area of the city.

According to a news release from the provincial government, Alberta Health Services is working with the community to have the location of the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic finalized next week.

“I am pleased to see this option available for the hard-working people of northeast Calgary,” said Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services and MLA for Calgary-North East, in a news release from the Alberta government.

Sawhney thanked community partners for their work to ensure more Albertans have access to the vaccine.

Other initiatives to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Calgary’s northeast include targeted clinics for businesses with large workforces in the area, and temporary clinics run jointly with community primary care providers.

Additionally, the Genesis Centre and an Alberta Health Services site at Northgate Village Mall are offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment seven days a week, and immunizations are also available at 35 pharmacies and select physicians’ offices in the northeast quadrant of the city.

As of May 25, there have been 2,578,577 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, and 357,963 Albertans are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.