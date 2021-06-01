Here's what's now allowed under Stage 1 COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta

Alberta moved into Stage 1 of its Open for Summer Plan on June 1, which means the easing of some public health measures across the province.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the reopening strategy on Wednesday, May 26. Open for Summer is a three-stage plan for lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta based on hospitalization and vaccination benchmarks.

Effective Tuesday, June 1, the following changes have been made to public health restrictions.

Restaurants can reopen for outdoor patio dining, for up to four people of the same household (or two close contacts, for those who live alone)

Up to 10 people are allowed at outdoor social gatherings

Retail has increased to 15% capacity

Personal and wellness services can reopen, by appointment only

Funeral services are permitted to have up to 20 guests (receptions remain prohibited)

Wedding ceremonies are allowed to have up to 10 attendees (receptions remain prohibited)

Outdoor physical, performance, and recreation activities are permitted for all ages, in distanced groups of up to 10 people

Additionally, on May 28, capacity limits for worship services increased to 15% of fire code occupancy.

Stage 2 begins two weeks after 60% of eligible Albertans aged 12 and older received at least one dose of vaccine, with COVID-19 hospitalizations below 500 and declining. At present, the province is on track to move into this stage on June 10.

The province will move into Stage 3 two weeks after 70% of Albertans aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier Kenney tweeted a graphic outlining the COVID-19 restrictions that change under each stage of the plan.

Here is Alberta’s #OpenForSummer Plan! Albertans have stopped the spike and now we can start safely lifting restrictions so we can have a truly great Alberta summer. If we stay on track with vaccines and hospitalizations, Alberta will be fully open by July! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/j5Bx1ODt3I — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) May 26, 2021

It’s important to note that, in Stages 1 and 2, masking and physical distancing requirements are still in effect. Indoor social gatherings won’t be permitted until Stage 3 of the Open for Summer plan.

The Alberta government said in a press release that this timeline is an estimate only, and the reopening plan relies on all Albertans continuing to drive down hospitalizations while increasing vaccination numbers.