Half of Alberta fully vaccinated as province reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

There were 67 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta on Wednesday, and officials announced that over 50% of the province’s eligible population has now been fully immunized against the virus.

Hospitalizations due to the virus sit at 140, up from 138 on Tuesday. This includes 30 individuals in intensive care.

Two new deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported in the past day, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,307.

The number of active infections in Alberta is at 745, with a 0.9% positivity rate.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Alberta has had 232,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 229,284 infections that are now recovered.

As of July 6, there have been 4,673,582 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 73.6% have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Government officials announced on Wednesday afternoon that over half of the province’s population is now fully immunized against the virus, with 50.7% of Albertans aged 12 and over having received two doses of vaccine.

“Thank you to the 2.8 million Albertans who have done the right thing by sticking it to COVID,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a release. “Thanks to their diligence, we have been able to open for summer.”

“As our vaccination rate continues to climb,” he added, “so does the prospect of Alberta being open for good. Let’s keep up the great work to keep our families, our communities and our province safe.”

The release noted that Albertans can continue to book vaccination appointments through Alberta Health Services’ online booking tool or by calling 811, or at participating pharmacies. First-dose appointments continue to be prioritized, and walk-in appointments for first doses are available at select locations.