822 in hospital with COVID-19 as Alberta reports 6,163 new cases

Alberta reported 6,163 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 64,129.

There are 822 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 81 in intensive care. This is an increase of 36 hospitalizations since Thursday’s count of 786.

Of those in hospital, 18.25% have had three doses of vaccine, 40.63% have had two doses, and 4.01% have had one dose. Unvaccinated individuals make up 37.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of January 13, 89.7% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.7% have had two shots. There have also been 158,000 children aged five to 11 who have received their first dose of pediatric vaccine.

A total of 8,007,767 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

Over the past 24 hours, five new deaths caused by the virus were reported. This brings Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,380.

Including today’s new cases, there have been 436,495 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 368,986 have since recovered.