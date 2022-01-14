Three major universities in Alberta further delay return to in-person classes

Thousands of students at three major universities in Alberta will stick with online learning, with another delay in their return to in-person classes.

In a post to its website, the University of Alberta president says they will be extending online courses and enhancing safety measures until February 28.

The University of Calgary and the University of Lethbridge will also be extending their online learning to the same date.

“Given what we currently know about the anticipated peak of Omicron, we have a high degree of confidence that we can safely return to campuses and our full Winter 2022 schedule of in-person courses on February 28,” the post went on to read.

In December, the three universities announced the winter semester would start online for at least three weeks.

The enhanced safety measures at the schools include:

All on-campus activities, such as research, graduate student training, recreation services and study spaces, must be done with physical distancing

Faculty and staff working remotely continue to do so

Campus in-person events moved online or paused

As previously announced, the three Alberta university residences remain open to residents.

Select in-person course components, such as essential labs or examinations (midterms), may still take place in person with appropriate safety measures prior to the resumption of full in-person activities.