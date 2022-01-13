Alberta reports 6,010 new COVID-19 cases, 786 hospitalizations

Alberta health officials reported a record-breaking 6,010 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 62,733.

Currently, there are 786 people in hospital with the virus, including 79 in intensive care. This is an increase of 38 hospitalizations from the previous day’s count.

Fully vaccinated individuals make up 58.78% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, while 3.94% are partially vaccinated and 37.15% are unvaccinated.

As of January 12, there have been 7,981,543 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.7% have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 85.7% have had two shots.

There have been eight additional deaths caused by the virus reported over the last 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,375.

The province’s testing positivity rate for lab-confirmed cases was just over 40.9% on January 12.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Alberta has recorded a total of 430,332 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 364,224 have since recovered.