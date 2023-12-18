An Alberta high school is at the centre of some controversy after illicit substance how-to pamphlets were spotted at a recent wellness fair.

SafeLink, a non-profit organization serving “priority populations” in the province, was at Medicine Hat High School, where they distributed how-to brochures for the safe use of cocaine and meth.

The incident has since stirred some debate, prompting the Medicine Hat Public School Division’s superintendent, Mark Davidson, to release a statement.

Davidson says the school has worked with SafeLink “for a number of years without incident” but will now be revisiting school policies around similar events.

“The graphic and questionable resources displayed this year both shocked and angered school administration, the event planners, system administration, and many in our community. At no time during the planning for this year’s event did they signal their intent to shift their practice and, so, our staff had no reason to expect such a dramatic change,” says Davidson.

“Historically, conversations and past experience with partners provided us a level of confidence that displays and presentations would meet our expectations. We apologize for the upset caused and commit to ensuring this kind of thing does not happen again.”

Davidson added that the Medicine Hat Public School Division has now developed a procedure to address future events where community members are invited as guests, with proposed resources to be presented or displayed to require prior approval.

Premier Danielle Smith also weighed in on the incident, taking to X to share her disapproval.

This is simply outrageous.



There is no such thing as safe meth or crack use. We will be reviewing funding agreements with the organization who felt it was appropriate to teach Medicine Hat teenagers how to use illicit and deadly drugs.



Link to story: https://t.co/6z9f7Mphli pic.twitter.com/6Ma793fx3g — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) December 16, 2023

Some people in the comments shared Smith’s sentiments, expressing concern over students getting access to “inappropriate” pamphlets.

This Canadian school reached an all time low allowing distribution of pamphlets how to build meth pipes at a wellness fair. — Susan Purcell (@SusanPu77838135) December 16, 2023

Don’t review them, end them. This is disgusting, government funding should only go to getting people off drugs, not teaching teens how to use them. — James Finkbeiner (@JimmyBianchi) December 16, 2023

This is beyond inappropriate. And taxpayers are funding this. — Nana0000 (@Nana00018487212) December 17, 2023

However, many of the comments were quick to point out why the pamphlets are part of a “good policy” that works towards harm reduction.

Actually, harm reduction saves lives.



1. Identify harms to youth (e.g. unprotected sex, lack of education).



2. Meet them where they’re at (e.g. condom dispensing, sex ed).



3. Measure outcomes (e.g. teen pregnancy & STI rates).



It’s good policy. What’s your solution? — Euan Thomson (@elsthomson) December 16, 2023

Imagine being so broken that you take aim at a non-profit organization that “Our mission is to reduce the risks associated with sexual activity and substance use through education, non-judgmental services, and harm reduction programming.” You are a disgrace Danielle. — Tim Meech (@trmeech) December 16, 2023

Methamphetamine & cocaine are both approved therapeutic medicines. And since teenagers are going to use drugs I would rather they be informed on how to be as safe as possible. But that’s cause I don’t want teenagers to suffer preventable harms or die preventable deaths unlike you — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) December 17, 2023

The parents who have buried their children after a toxic drug overdose remind parents of children who are still alive and using unregulated street drugs: information is power, safety, and potentially life saving. Be careful withholding information to school kids who need it. — Marlo Van Marck 🌎🍄🐝 (@MarloVanMarck) December 16, 2023

People don’t start meth just because a public health brochure contains a “tutorial”.



This is a harm reduction flyer trying to keep those who happen to be using already alive long enough to potentially stop.



But ErMaGeRd, drugs! — EngPharm⚡️🇨🇦⚡️ (@engpharm) December 16, 2023

Daily Hive reached out to SafeLink for comment on this incident but has yet to hear back from them.