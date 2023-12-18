News

"Shocked and angered": Illicit substance how-to pamphlets spotted at Alberta high school

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Dec 18 2023, 10:08 pm
Google Maps Street View

An Alberta high school is at the centre of some controversy after illicit substance how-to pamphlets were spotted at a recent wellness fair.

SafeLink, a non-profit organization serving “priority populations” in the province, was at Medicine Hat High School, where they distributed how-to brochures for the safe use of cocaine and meth.

The incident has since stirred some debate, prompting the Medicine Hat Public School Division’s superintendent, Mark Davidson, to release a statement. 

Davidson says the school has worked with SafeLink “for a number of years without incident” but will now be revisiting school policies around similar events.

“The graphic and questionable resources displayed this year both shocked and angered school administration, the event planners, system administration, and many in our community. At no time during the planning for this year’s event did they signal their intent to shift their practice and, so, our staff had no reason to expect such a dramatic change,” says Davidson.

“Historically, conversations and past experience with partners provided us a level of confidence that displays and presentations would meet our expectations. We apologize for the upset caused and commit to ensuring this kind of thing does not happen again.”

Davidson added that the Medicine Hat Public School Division has now developed a procedure to address future events where community members are invited as guests, with proposed resources to be presented or displayed to require prior approval. 

Premier Danielle Smith also weighed in on the incident, taking to X to share her disapproval. 

Some people in the comments shared Smith’s sentiments, expressing concern over students getting access to “inappropriate” pamphlets.

However, many of the comments were quick to point out why the pamphlets are part of a “good policy” that works towards harm reduction.

Daily Hive reached out to SafeLink for comment on this incident but has yet to hear back from them. 

