Alberta lottery winner buying husband a truck with prize money

A lottery winner in Alberta plans to treat her husband by buying him a truck with the newfound windfall.

Kiley Armstrong won $100,000 on a $5 Cleopatra scratch-and-win ticket, telling the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that she typically likes to play the Bingo ticket, but had heard someone won on Cleopatra so she thought she would give it a try.

“I was at home when I scratched it and saw it was a winner!” she added. “I was shocked, and I just keep thinking, ‘Is this for real?!’”

The Crossfield winner might be taking a page from Cleopatra’s book and living like a queen for a little bit too.

“I’d love to take a trip to Mexico and officially buy my husband his truck,” she beamed to the WCLC. “I’ll take some time to think about the rest!”

“It feels great,” she added. “This is a great win and will help out a lot!”

Armstrong purchased her winning $5 Cleopatra Scratch & Win ticket from Shell located at 282 Aviation Boulevard NE in Calgary.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.