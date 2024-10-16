The CP Holiday Train has revealed its Alberta stops this December

The CP Holiday Train rolls through Alberta this December, bringing lights, music, and holiday cheer to tons of communities across the province.

Every year, the Holiday Train travels through dozens of communities raising food and cash donations for North American food banks. There are only two Holiday Trains: the US Holiday Train and the Canada Holiday Train.

The tour will feature tons of free live shows, and this year’s lineup includes a variety of stand-out artists, including American Authors, Magic!, Sofia Camara, and Tyler Shaw.

The train will be motoring through nearly two dozen communities in Alberta this year, including Edmonton, Calgary, Canmore, Airdrie, and Leduc.

Here are all the locations and dates the Holiday Train will be stopping:

December 8

Arrives in Medicine Hat at 3:15 pm

Arrives in Tilley at 5:30 pm

Arrives in Brooks at 6:40 pm

Arrives in Gleichen at 8:45 pm

December 11

Arrives in Blackfalds at 1 pm

Arrives in Lacombe at 2:15 pm

Arrives in Ponoka at 4 pm

Arrives in Wetaskiwin at 5:45 pm

Arrives in Millet at 7 pm

Arrives in Leduc at 8:30 pm

December 12

Arrives in Josephburg at 5:15 pm

Arrives in Edmonton at 8:15 pm

December 13

Arrives in Innisfail at 12:55 pm

Arrives in Olds at 2:30 pm

Arrives in Didsbury at 3:45 pm

Arrives in Airdrie at 5:30 pm

December 14

Arrives in Calgary at 6:30 pm

December 15

Arrives in Cochrane at 3 pm

Arrives in Stoney Nakoda at 4:25 pm

Arrives in Canmore at 6 pm

Arrives in Banff at 7:15 pm

For more information on the CP Holiday Train and to follow along on the journey, check out its schedule here.