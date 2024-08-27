An Alberta mom took home a big lottery prize as the first millionaire lightning lotto winner and has some big plans for her winnings.

Ge Ann Bareng picked up the winning ticket totalling $1,360,265.70 from Save On Foods in Calgary.

“I bought [the ticket] while I was out shopping with my kids,” she explained. “We had just moved to Calgary from Montreal and were looking to furnish a new apartment. Now we will be looking at buying a house!”

As the family drove together across the country toward their new home, they stopped at every gas station on the way to Calgary to buy a lottery ticket and were shocked by their win.

“We were trying to change our lives with a move to Alberta, and here we are with a life-changing win after not even two full weeks in Calgary!”

“If we’d won in Winnipeg, we might have stayed there,” her husband joked.

The family is most excited about the positive impact it will have on their kids.

“We now have the funds to send them to university in the future,” Bareng said. “I knew I made the right choice to move to Calgary, but now we can reset our lives here.”

“We’re going to pay off our debt, buy a house and a car and put the rest away for our kids’ education,” she added.