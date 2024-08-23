Two Alberta sisters who have always bought lottery tickets together have some serious cash in the bank now, netting a cool $1 million on a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this summer.

Loretta and Kathleen Branter of Sherwood Park won the June 26 draw. Loretta told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that she checked the ticket on the app and then showed it to her sister.

“We’re sisters. We’ve always bought tickets together and now we’ve won together!”

“I said I’ll believe it when I see it,” added Kathleen. “I was in doubt and had to double-check it.”

As for ideas on how to spend their winnings, the Sherwood Park sisters told the WCLC they are excited to make some life changes.

The Branter sisters purchase their winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from Save-On-Foods at

10-4005 Clover Bar Road in Sherwood Park. They won their prize on Lotto 6/49’s Gold Ball draw by matching the drawn selection: 31206257-01, a white ball.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.