"Incredibly dangerous": Alberta's top doctor warns of ivermectin use against COVID-19

Alberta’s top doctor is warning against the use of the drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, reminding people that the drug does not work against the virus.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the remarks Thursday afternoon during a COVID-19 update.

Hinshaw warned that despite what people may hear on social media, there is no evidence from the scientific community that the drug works against COVID-19.

“This drug is approved for human use to treat conditions such as infections caused by parasitic worms,” said Hinshaw. “But COVID-19 is not a parasite, and taking these sorts of medications on your own is incredibly dangerous.”

Hinshaw added that people have ended up needing hospital care for serious adverse effects after taking ivermectin.

Health Canada has also warned against taking Ivermectin, mentioning that the drug has been in short supply since the start of 2021 due to an increased demand for the drug. The shortage is expected to last until the end of the year.