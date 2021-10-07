Oh Schitt: A Schitt's Creek Monopoly edition is out and it's perfect

Alexis, Monopoly! The beloved Canadian TV show Schitt’s Creek has received the board game treatment, with the series getting its very own version of the iconic brand.

It includes all the locations we have grown to love; The Rosebud Motel, Bob’s Garage and of course, the Herb Ertlinger Winery.

Choose from the six tokens that include Bébé Crow, Patrick’s Guitar, Rosebud Motel Key, David’s Sunglasses, Ted the Turtle, and Moira’s Wig. Those are some tough choices, but who wouldn’t want to be one of Moira’s iconic wigs?

You can yell out, “Eww, David!” when someone snatches up a property you were eyeing to purchase as you navigate through the small town.

You’ll also be picking up “Hello You” and “Love That Journey for Me” cards while trying to keep the small town afloat paying rent and taxes, like Roland’s truck and “That’s Not a Write Off!”

The board game goes for $39.99 and can be purchased here.

It was designed for two to six players, ages 14 and up, and has a playing time of more than 60 minutes.