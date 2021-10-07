Alberta reports 1,254 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths

Alberta health officials reported 1,254 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases in the province continue to fall.

The total number of active cases in the province now stands at 18,411, a decrease of 501.

There are 1,094 people in hospital due to the virus, an increase of 11 from Wednesday’s count of 1,083. Currently, 248 individuals are in intensive care with the virus.

There were 13 new deaths caused by the virus reported, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,814.

As of October 6, there have been 6,155,243 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 84.6% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 75.2% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 307,019 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta, with 285,794 having since recovered.