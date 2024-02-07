Majestic Alberta hotel in the Rockies scores BIG in ranking of Canada's best

An iconic Alberta hotel has cracked the top 25 in a new ranking of Canada’s best places to stay, with a nearby sister hotel also landing in the top 30.
The Fairmont Banff Spring Hotel in Banff secured a spot at #23 in US News’ latest ranking of Canada’s best hotels.
The hotel has been a must-stay for over a century in the province, recently even getting a shoutout from country superstar Luke Combs, who described it as “wild.”
The hotel is no stranger to international recognition — just this past summer, it was voted Canada’s Leading Hotel in the 30th World Travel Awards and was even voted as a top place to hit up if you are looking for a haunted stay, too.
Nearby to the Fairmont Banff Springs, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise also received love from US News’ ranking, landing at #28.
When it came to the best of the best in Canada’s hotel world, that honour went to a spot in Vancouver.
The ranking also looked at the best hotels in the US, Europe, and Mexico for those planning an international trip soon.
