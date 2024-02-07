Majestic Alberta hotel in the Rockies scores BIG in ranking of Canada's best

An iconic Alberta hotel has cracked the top 25 in a new ranking of Canada’s best places to stay, with a nearby sister hotel also landing in the top 30.

The Fairmont Banff Spring Hotel in Banff secured a spot at #23 in US News’ latest ranking of Canada’s best hotels.

The hotel has been a must-stay for over a century in the province, recently even getting a shoutout from country superstar Luke Combs, who described it as “wild.”

You might also like: "It was wild": Luke Combs just raved about his time in Banff (PHOTOS)

This Alberta hotel was just named as having the best suite in the province

Banff cancels its 2024 Canada Day pyrotechnics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

The hotel is no stranger to international recognition — just this past summer, it was voted Canada’s Leading Hotel in the 30th World Travel Awards and was even voted as a top place to hit up if you are looking for a haunted stay, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

Nearby to the Fairmont Banff Springs, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise also received love from US News’ ranking, landing at #28.

When it came to the best of the best in Canada’s hotel world, that honour went to a spot in Vancouver.

The ranking also looked at the best hotels in the US, Europe, and Mexico for those planning an international trip soon.

With files from Megan Devlin