This Alberta hotel was just named as having the best suite in the province

Pack your bags and get ready for some mountain views! The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise has been voted as having Alberta’s Leading Hotel Suite in the 30th World Travel Awards.

It’s no surprise that the iconic hotel in Banff National Park nabbed the prestigious award. It was hailed as not only Canada’s but North America’s Leading Family Resort, as well as Alberta’s Leading Resort.

The suite that earned the hotel the award was the Lakeview Suite, beating out the Presidential Suite at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, Suite Infinity 900 at the Rimrock Resort Hotel and the Crown Suite at Fairmont Banff Springs.

Opened in 1890, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise holds 539 rooms and 36,000 square feet of event space.

Another Fairmont property in Banff National Park also snagged a hefty title — with the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel being awarded the best in Canada.