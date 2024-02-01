Banff cancels its 2024 Canada Day pyrotechnics

If you are planning to visit Banff for Canada Day this year, don’t expect any light shows to ignite the night sky, with the town moving to cut its pyrotechnics show.

The Town of Banff says the decision to axe the fireworks/pyrotechnics on Canada Day was part of a tax reduction measure to remove $15,000 from the town’s operating budget.

“This cut was recommended because there is a likelihood they could be cancelled anyway, due to fire bans or extreme fire risk,” said Jason Darrah, director of communications for the Town of Banff, in an email to Daily Hive.

“Although our programs have always had the highest level of fire safety, there is always a risk, and if there is a ban on fires for campers and backyard fire pits, it makes sense we would cancel the show too.”

Darrah also added that with how warm the last few summers have been for Banff and last year’s flurry of forest fires across the country, the possibility of a high-risk fire season developing this summer is “likely.”

Although there will be no pyrotechnics this year, Canada Day activities in Banff will include a parade with marching bands and horse riders, local Indigenous performances and cultural learning opportunities, live local musicians, and Canadian activities, entertainment and games for the whole family.