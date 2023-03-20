"It was wild": Luke Combs just raved about his time in Banff (PHOTOS)

Alberta has tons of breathtaking picturesque locations and country superstar Luke Combs just raved about his time in Banff in a podcast episode.

Combs was on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast when the two started speaking about Montana, with the “Beautiful Crazy” singer piping in to mention a trip he and his wife took to Banff last week.

“Me and my wife flew into Calgary, it’s the closest you can get is Calgary, even flying private,” Combs said.

“And it’s an hour and a half drive to Banff but it is like the sickest drive. Like 20 minutes out of Calgary, it turns into like the most Rocky Mountain thing you have ever seen, it’s out of control man. I have never seen anything like it.”

Combs went on to describe his stay at the Fairmont Banff Spring Hotel, describing it as “wild.”

Fans of the country singer can expect him to be back in Alberta later this year — Combs will be stopping in Edmonton this June as part of his 2023 world tour.

He will be at Commonwealth Stadium on June 3, 2023. His only other Canadian stop will be in Vancouver on May 27, 2023.