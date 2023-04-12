"Bloody delicious": Healthcare worker's gesture to Alberta premier blows up online

An Alberta healthcare worker has gained a lot of fans — and haters — online with her gesture toward Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The picture that is going viral was taken by Jason Franson of the Canadian Press at a press conference in Sherwood Park on Tuesday.

The Alberta Premier has been a controversial figure since winning the leadership of the United Conservative Party to become premier last October.

There were quite a few people online who were happy with the gesture.

Just bloody delicious. Definitely has her finger on the pulse of this province when it comes to Danielle Smith. #ableg #abpoli #cdnpolitics pic.twitter.com/Gl7yXjM3G4 — CDNPoliDiva (@CDNPoliDiva) April 11, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes.

Most wear masks. — Tarita (@EveryAlbertan) April 11, 2023

Oooh man, loving this health care worker!!!! <3 <3 — Phyllis #IStandwithTrudeau #WomenAgainstPoilievre (@phyllisloewen) April 11, 2023

Smith has had to walk back some statements in her first few months as Alberta’s premier.

But she still has plenty of supporters ahead of next month’s provincial election. So, not everyone was thrilled with the one-fingered salute.

Wow! A class act for an adult. This doesn’t say anything about Danielle Smith; but it does say plenty about the middle finger pointer. — Gem (@Gem38256519) April 12, 2023

Fuck the doctor that gave the finger to Danielle Smith. — Guess (@Futbollfan) April 12, 2023

These are the people who we should trust with our medical/ governmental issues! They are both terrible and unprofessional at the same time. — 🇨🇦Aaron Archer🇨🇦 (@MrAaronArcher) April 12, 2023

But there were many others who had the healthcare worker’s back.

Dear anonymous HC worker; we salute you. — Alexis MacDonell (@MacdonellAlexis) April 11, 2023

Out there doin the lords work — 🖤 jennyfromtheblock (@jenniferrl0ve) April 11, 2023

The press conference in Sherwood Park, just east of Edmonton, was to announce that if she wins the vote on May 29 Albertans won’t have to pay for any further prescriptions or procedures. The NDP has pointed to past comments from the UCP saying they would do the opposite.

It seems pretty clear which side the healthcare worker comes down on.