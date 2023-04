Albertans will receive more cash from the feds later this week

Some Albertans will be waking up to a pretty penny in their pocket later this week, with new changes kicking in for the Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payments.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Late last year, the federal government announced that come April 1, 2023, Albertans will see their rebate amounts increase.

The new Alberta program will provide a varying amount to people on April 14:

$193 for an individual, up from the previous $134.75

$96.50 for a spouse or common-law partner, up from the previous $67.50

$48.25 per child under 18, up from the previous $33.75

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10%.

Prior to 2021, the federal Climate Action Incentive (CAI) was a refundable tax credit claimed annually on personal income tax returns.

Payments will occur in April, July, and October 2023, as well as January 2024.

The latest CAI payment in Alberta occurred in January; however, it fell under the old program, with individual Albertans receiving $134.75.

The federal fuel charge will expand to Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island beginning July 1, 2023, when Canadians in these provinces will receive their first quarterly Climate Action Incentive payment.

BC, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories, and Quebec will continue to implement their own pollution pricing systems.