Relief at the pump: Alberta gas prices are set to drop this week

Wednesday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will drop by approximately three cents per litre to $1.239 and $1.259 on December 7.

Remember back in the summer when we were celebrating, the price of gas was dropping to $1.71 and $1.75 in both cities? Dark times.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by three cents per litre; however, the luck runs out if your vehicle takes diesel, with no change in price in the forecast for either city.

Alberta is also the only place in Canada where the price of gas is in the $1.20 range, with the next lowest place on the list being Peterborough, Ontario, at $1.329 per litre. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast by until Wednesday. We have to save as much coin as we can before the holidays!