Brrrr: Edmonton is one of the coldest places on Earth today

The month of December has brought with it some extreme cold to Alberta, with Edmonton landing as one of the coldest places on Earth today.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, Edmonton cracked the top 10 on a predominantly Canadian-filled list Tuesday morning.

The coldest place on the planet today is Lindburg Landing, Northwest Territories, with a brutal -41ºC. Second place goes to Manning, Alberta with -39°C and factor in the wind chill and it’s a mind-numbing -51°C. Yikes!

The Edmonton International Airport was 10th on the list, with a temperature of -38°C Tuesday morning.

An extreme cold warning is currently in place for Edmonton and much of central and northern Alberta, with Environment Canada warning that “extremely cold wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45 will moderate this afternoon,” before wind chill values near minus 40 again return for eastern and northern parts of the province tonight.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.

If you are curious about how the month of December — and winter overall — are set to shape up for Alberta, check out the forecast here.