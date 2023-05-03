Pump drop: Alberta gas prices are set to dip tomorrow

Thursday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Calgary will drop by approximately four cents per litre to $1.409 and three cents per litre to $1.349 in Edmonton on May 4.

Remember last summer when we were celebrating the price of gas dropping to $1.71 and $1.75 in both cities? Dark times.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by four and three cents per litre along with the price of diesel, dropping by three cents in Edmonton and Calgary.

You might also like: Cool down: Edmonton is set to see a nearly 20°C temperature drop soon

Oilers change two tailgate watch party spots to be adult-only

Canadian Tire is turning four Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Alberta into something new

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada with the highest prices tomorrow being found in Victoria at $1.869 and Vancouver at $1.829. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until tomorrow. We have to save as much coin as we can before the summer holidays!