Fill your tank fast because gas prices are set to rise in Alberta tomorrow

If you’ve had to brave the cold for your commute this week you might want to add a stop to the gas station today because fuel prices are set to climb again in Alberta.

GasWizard is predicting an eight-cent increase at the pumps tomorrow, bringing the cost of regular gasoline to $1.23 per litre in YYC and $1.20 in YEG.

Premium gasoline will also increase by eight cents in Calgary and six cents in Edmonton, while diesel will increase by nine and 11 cents, respectively.

In the rest of Canada, other cities, except for some in BC, will only see a two-cent increase at the pumps.

The province is seeing the highest increase in gas prices in Canada but it is still overall the cheapest spot to fuel up in. We love to see it.