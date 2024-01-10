NewsUrbanized

Fill your tank fast because gas prices are set to rise in Alberta tomorrow

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jan 10 2024, 8:45 pm
Fill your tank fast because gas prices are set to rise in Alberta tomorrow
Marian Weyo/Shutterstock

If you’ve had to brave the cold for your commute this week you might want to add a stop to the gas station today because fuel prices are set to climb again in Alberta.

GasWizard is predicting an eight-cent increase at the pumps tomorrow, bringing the cost of regular gasoline to $1.23 per litre in YYC and $1.20 in YEG.

gas prices

GasWizard

Premium gasoline will also increase by eight cents in Calgary and six cents in Edmonton, while diesel will increase by nine and 11 cents, respectively.

gas prices

GasWizard

In the rest of Canada, other cities, except for some in BC, will only see a two-cent increase at the pumps.

The province is seeing the highest increase in gas prices in Canada but it is still overall the cheapest spot to fuel up in. We love to see it.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop