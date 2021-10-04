Alberta reports more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 21 deaths

Alberta health officials reported 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, during the first case count update since Friday.

There were 1,629 cases reported on Friday, 1,282 cases on Saturday and 1,126 cases reported on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the province now stands at 20,674, an increase of 459.

You might also like: The QR code for Alberta's vaccine passport is now available

Edmonton Public Schools requiring all staff, volunteers to have COVID-19 vaccine

Did you see that? Meteor streaks across Alberta sky

There are 1,079 people in hospital due to the virus, an increase of 13 from Friday’s count of 1,066. Currently, 257 individuals are in intensive care with the virus.

There were 21 new deaths caused by the virus reported, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,752.

As of October 3, there have been 6,121,821 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 84.2% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 74.9% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 303,839 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta, with 280,413 having since recovered.