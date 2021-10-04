Edmonton Public Schools requiring all staff, volunteers to have COVID-19 vaccine

Edmonton Public Schools will require all staff, volunteers, contractors, and on-site partners to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 come mid-October.

If anyone passes on getting the vaccine, they will be subject to regular rapid testing to verify that they do not have COVID-19.

“We based this decision on the health advice we currently have available to us from health authorities and medical experts,” the division said in a news release.

“Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has repeatedly said the most important thing adults can do to protect everyone, in particular children under 12 who are unable to be vaccinated, is to be fully immunized.”

Students in Edmonton Public Schools, regardless of age, are not required to be fully vaccinated to attend school.