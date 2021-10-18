Alberta reports 2,181 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Alberta health officials reported 2,181 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the number of Albertans in hospital with the virus dropping below 1,000.

The three-day case load includes 783 cases confirmed on Friday, 791 cases on Saturday and 607 cases on Sunday.

Of the 981 Albertans in hospital, 225 are in intensive care.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases bring the number of active infections in Alberta to 12,302.

Over the past 24 hours, 30 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,976.

According to data shared by the province, out of the 981 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 23% are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals make up 71.1% of those in hospital, and 5.5% are partially immunized.

As of October 17, there have been 6,350,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 86% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 77.4% are fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 316,433 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the province, and 301,155 cases have since recovered.