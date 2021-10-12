QR code to be Alberta's sole proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting November

Alberta’s QR code app for its vaccine passport is now available, and the code will soon be the sole acceptable form of proof of vaccination in the province.

Provincial health officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a regularly scheduled COVID-19 update.

“Our new proof of vaccine record and verifier app is more secure and easier to use for Albertans and businesses taking part in our Restrictions Exemption Program, said Health Minister Jason Copping. “It’s fast, easy and secure.”

Starting Monday, November 15, the QR code will also be the single acceptable proof of vaccination in Alberta.

The code can be found on the Alberta government website here.

To complete the form, you’ll need your Alberta personal health card and the month and year you received your vaccine doses.

The AB Covid Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices through the respective app stores.

The QR code contains a secure digital signature that verifies it’s provided by Alberta Health, and it is extremely hard to forge, according to a news release.

The same technology is used for secure transactions in the banking system and other industries.