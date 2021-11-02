Alberta health officials reported 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 7,580.

There are now 689 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of 76 since Friday’s count of 765. Hospitalizations include 157 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of 23 over the weekend.

There were 18 additional deaths related to the virus reported over the past 24 hours, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,111.

As of October 31, a total of 6,559,777 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Of vaccine-eligible Albertans, 87.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 80.3% are now fully immunized with two doses.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 324,199 confirmed cases of the disease have been found, including 313,508 infections that have since recovered.