Alberta is now revealing where Omicron cases are in the province, breaking them down by each Alberta Health Services (AHS) zone.

On Monday, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed eight more cases of the COVID-19 variant, bringing the total in the province to 11.

According to the Alberta COVID-19 statistics reported by AHS, eight Omicron cases have been detected in the Calgary zone, two have been found in the Edmonton zone, and one case has been reported in the North zone.

“Finding additional cases is not unexpected, and identifying these cases early is a testament to the work of our public health lab & front-line public health teams,” Dr. Hinshaw made on a Twitter thread.

She added that the province would monitor the situation carefully and keep Albertans updated.

The Alberta government website adds that early evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of transmission and reinfection with this variant, so people who have been previously infected with COVID-19 could be reinfected more easily.

Although evidence is still emerging, there is no confirmation of increased disease severity.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 337,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 329,543 have since recovered.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 3,263.