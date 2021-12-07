Will Alberta liquor stores run out of your favourite booze this holiday season?

You may want to stock up on booze a bit earlier than usual this holiday season due to ongoing supply chain issues.

The international beverage and alcohol industry is experiencing global supply blockages, which could impact your local liquor stores.

In light of messaging from Ontario liquor stores about stocking up early for the holidays, we wanted to know whether Alberta would see similar issues this season.

Daily Hive reached out to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) to find out whether Alberta liquor stores may experience shortages.

Karin Campbell, communications manager for AGLC, told Daily Hive that they deal with nearly 800 registered liquor agencies and have over 31,000 active liquor product SKUs.

With an inventory this large, it’s possible that some imported products may experience upstream delays related to the global supply chain, AGLC told us.

“AGLC is working closely with our partners and producers to monitor the situation for potential impacts on liquor deliveries,” said Campbell.

That said, AGLC noted that when products do arrive in Alberta they are efficiently cleared for sale and distribution, so at least once your favourite drinks are in the province, there won’t be any added delays.

AGLC didn’t mention any specific products that could experience delays due to supply chain issues this season.

Chief Supply Chain Officer Nick Nanos at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) sent out a memo telling consumers that the LCBO is currently monitoring supply chain issues.

According to the LCBO, transportation issues, the imbalance of equipment, congestion in ports, and blank sailings are resulting in an average three-week delay in container ships, with some locations experiencing delays up to six weeks.

In addition to these issues, that account for about a third of LCBO’s stock shortages, the effects of COVID-19 and consumer demand account for half of its stock shortages.

If you don’t want to be caught without that peppermint coffee liqueur on Christmas morning or your favourite champagne in hand this New Year’s Eve, maybe it’s best to pick up your holiday beverages from Alberta liquor stores soon than later, just in case.

AGLC encourages Albertans to check LiquorConnect.com to find where their favourite products are sold and whether they’re in stock, or to locate available specialty items nearby.

With files from Karen Doradea