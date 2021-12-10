Alberta reports 287 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

Health officials reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, and there are now a total of 4,059 active infections in the province.

Alberta has had 338,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and 331,097 of these have since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, one additional death caused by the virus was reported, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,272.

Alberta’s testing positivity rate was approximately 3.1% on December 9.

There are currently 367 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 71 in intensive care. This is a decrease of one hospitalization since Thursday’s count.

Of those in hospital, 33.24% are fully vaccinated, while 3.81% are partially vaccinated and 62.94% are unvaccinated.

A total of 7,094,431 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta as of December 9. This includes 89.2% of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12 who have had at least one dose of vaccine and 84.7% that are fully immunized with two shots.