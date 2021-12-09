Alberta reports 333 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 333 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the total number of active infections in the province at 4,094.

There are now 368 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of five from Wednesday’s count of 373. This includes 70 people in intensive care, an increase of two from the previous day.

Unvaccinated individuals make up 63.32% of those in hospital, while 4.08% are partially vaccinated and 32.61% are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, tweeted an infographic showing a breakdown of total ICU patients by vaccine status.

Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: There are now 368 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 298 non-ICU, 65.4% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 70 in ICU, 75.7% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/ow8hcFoOJC — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 9, 2021

As of December 8, there have been 7,072,355 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.1% have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 84.6% have had two shots.

You might also like: Feds don't know if 75% of air travellers obeyed hotel quarantine: AG report

What you need to know about flying from Calgary International Airport over the holidays

Canada among countries “dangerously unprepared” for future health threats: report

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 338,141 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta. Of those, 330,776 have since recovered.

Alberta’s testing positivity rate was just over 3.3% on December 8.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. Additionally, Dr. Hinshaw noted on Twitter that one death reported yesterday has been removed as it was not due to the virus, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,271.