Tomorrow is shaping up to potentially be an active weather day for Calgary and the surrounding area, with a high risk of thunderstorms in the forecast.

According to the thunderstorm outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), tomorrow runs a high risk for thunderstorms that could drop up to egg-sized hailstones, 110 to 130 kilometre-an-hour winds, and 50 millimetres of rain.

Calgary is included in the high-risk zone that stretches down to include Medicine Hat, while areas a little further away may see hail in the two to four-centimetre range and wind speeds of 90 to 110 kilometres an hour, per the outlook.

The potential for active weather in YYC will coincide with the ongoing blast of heat the city has been enduring, with a daytime high of 30°C in the forecast, and the risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon tomorrow.

A heat warning also remains in effect for Calgary, with a slight relief coming for parts of central and southern Alberta on Friday.