The June forecast for Alberta is out and it's sizzling

It’s been a cold and rainy May in Alberta, but you might want to enjoy it while it lasts because a big weather shift is in the forecast for June.

With summer on the horizon, Daily Hive reached out to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to see what kind of temperatures we can expect to kick off the season, and it looks like we’re in for some heat.

“Normal temperatures right now are about 18°C for Calgary and 20°C for Edmonton,” says Alysa Pederson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC.

“Normals as we go in through the month of June go up to that 22°C to 23°C for daytime highs, so when we’re talking about temperatures above normal, I would expect temperatures in the mid-twenties to high-twenties to be more common in the month.”

It’s not just the warmth that we’ll need to be prepared for, the province is also in for some abnormally dry weather, but some areas are expected to get more rain than others.

“For precipitation, we’re actually getting a pretty good signal of dry in June. There’s not as much confidence in a dry forecast in northwestern Alberta, which is kind of good because we’ve had a lot of rain in the last month here but that rain hasn’t been as much in the Grande Prairie, Peace River, High Level area as it has been everywhere else. So, dry for pretty much everywhere else is what the signal is at this point for the month of June,” added Pederson.

In the meantime, both Calgary and Edmonton are set to see some rainy days ahead to end the week.

While Calgary is expected to get drier weather than further north throughout June, it is expected to get a little more rain than Edmonton to start the month.

Temperatures in the two cities, though are pretty comparable with both set to hit 20°C by the end of the weekend.