Alberta Boot Company wrangles hot Canadian designer for Calgary Stampede

The Alberta Boot Company has been dressing city folk and cowboys alike for the past 45 years and for this year’s Stampede, it’s levelling up its look.

The iconic and renowned company has lassoed a collaboration with Canadian sportswear label Bustle Clothing, known for its playful sartorial style.

Headquartered in Toronto and founded by dynamic couple and Bay Street lawyers Shawn Hewson and Ruth Promislow, Bustle just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Fans of the TV series Project Runway Canada will remember Hewson as one of the designer judges. (The 2007 winner of season one was Evan Biddell, who has become a talented designer in his own right and is currently all about the playsuit.)

Over the years, Bustle has gelled with a number of brands on design collaborations, including Playboy, Vespa, the National Arts Centre, the City of Las Vegas, and Toronto’s Ritz Carlton.

It’s currently designing the uniforms for Calgary’s BMO Centre for a 2024 launch.

Isn’t half the point/fun of doing an activity about having a good fit? That’s why Toronto Fashion Week looks forward to the runway theatrics of Bustle’s cheeky twists on classic thematic looks such as chalet ski, sailing, Scandinavian longshoremen, Grand Prix and casino.

In fact, Bustle’s Fall 2012 runway collection showcased Western wear in collaboration with — and in celebration of — the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede. So while it’s not their first rodeo, Hewson and Promislow are excited to partner up with Alberta Boot Company.

“From head to toe, we want to bring in some of the beautiful, traditional elements of Western wear and fuse it with a modern, fresh take on the Western space,” says Eytan Broder, CEO of Alberta Boot Company. “It was a meeting of the minds with Bustle because we share the same values as Made in Canada, authenticity and quality.”

What you’ll first see from this collaboration is a line of Western shirts and T-shirts.

“With our collections, we usually start by developing a story around the fabrics,” says Hewson. “So we’re doing fashion plaids and checks with classic details like pearl snap buttons and a custom embroidery that we think embodies both of our aesthetics.”

The two are already chatting about designing a cowboy boot together, and you just know those will be a must-have for the Stampede season!

Pop into Alberta Boot’s flagship store in Calgary for the launch party and a chance to snag a few of the first pieces from the collaboration. The clothing will be available a few days later online and at its Banff location.

Alberta Boot Company X Bustle Clothing Collaboration Launch

When: Thursday, July 6

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Where: 121 10th Avenue SE, Calgary